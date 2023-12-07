Join Us On:
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Date: Leaked Features, Specifications, Design, and More

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is anticipated to be launched in early 2024. Tipped features, specifications, and other details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Date: Leaked Features, Specifications, Design, and More
The tech giant Vivo is anticipated to launch its flagship foldable smartphone Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in China in early 2024. Earlier, the company rolled  Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip in April 2023. According to tipsters, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has already been listed on IMEI, however, the official confirmation about the exact release date and time is yet to be announced.

Users have to wait sometime to get confirmation about whether the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone will make its way into the global markets or not. Let us check out the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch date, time, features, specifications, and other details below.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Date in India

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is anticipated to launch in Chinese markets in early 2024. However, the launch date in India is yet to be known. The smartphone will be launched as a successor to Vivo X Fold 2.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Leaked Features and Specifications

Following is the list of expected features and specifications of Vivo X Fold 3 according to the tipster 'Digital Chat Station.'

  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

  • Storage options: 16 and 24 GB, upto 1TB of internal storage.

  • The handset will arrive with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

  • The smartphone may be equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

  • This handset may arrive with  Origin OS 4 based on Android 14 out of the box.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.

