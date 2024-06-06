Tecno Phantom V2 Flip Spotted on FCC Website: Expected Specs, Design, & Details

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is expected to arrive in the markets later this year. It is likely to be the successor to the Tecno Phantom V Flip, which made its debut in India in September 2023. One should note that the company has not yet revealed details of the purported clamshell foldable smartphone. Interested buyers should stay alert to know the launch date and the key specifications. The company is expected to make some important announcements in the coming months.

According to the latest details surfacing online, the brand-new Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is likely to arrive with a few notable upgrades over the current model. Various reports suggest that the Phantom V2 Flip surfaced on different certification and benchmarking websites. Some of the key specifications are revealed on the certification websites. Interested buyers should note the details.