Samsung Adds 5 New Smartphones to Galaxy A Lineup: A13, A23, A33, A53 and A73 5G

South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Tuesday, 29 March, launched five new smartphones, adding up to the company's already popular 'Galaxy A' series.

The new models are Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G.

"These smartphones are aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible for everyone," reads the official press release of Samsung.