Samsung Adds 5 New Smartphones to Galaxy A Lineup: A13, A23, A33, A53 and A73 5G

Samsung is yet to announce the price of the Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A73 in India.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check new addition to Samsung Galaxy A series.</p></div>
i

South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Tuesday, 29 March, launched five new smartphones, adding up to the company's already popular 'Galaxy A' series.

The new models are Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G.

"These smartphones are aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible for everyone," reads the official press release of Samsung.

Here are the details about price and specifications of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A13, A23, A33, A53, A73 Price in India

As of now, Samsung has only announced the price of Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones in India. Price details of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and A73 5G is expected to be revealed soon.

Samsung Galaxy A13

  • 4GB + 64GB variant: Rs 14,999

  • 4GB + 128GB variant: Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy A23

  • 6GB + 128GB variant: Rs 19,499

  • 8GB + 128GB variant: Rs 20,999

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

  • 6GB + 128GB variant: Rs 34,499

  • 8GB + 128GB variant: Rs 35,999

Samsung Galaxy A13, A23, A33, A53, A73 Specifications

Galaxy A73 5GGalaxy A53 5GGalaxy A33 5GGalaxy A23Galaxy A13
Display6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O 120Hz6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O 120Hz6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz6.6″ FHD+ LCD 90Hz6.6″ FHD+ LCD 60Hz
Rear Camera108(OIS)/12/5/564(OIS)/12/5/548(OIS)/8/5/250(OIS)/5/2/250/5/2/2
Front Camera32MP32MP13MP8MP8MP
ProcessorSnapdragon 778GExynos 1280 (5nm)Exynos 1280 (5nm)Snapdragon 680 4GExynos 850
Battery5000mAh, 25W support5000mAh, 25W support5000mAh, 25W support5000mAh, 25W support5000mAh, 15W support
DurabilitySpill, splash & dust resistant (IP67 rated)Spill, splash & dust resistant (IP67 rated)Spill, splash & dust resistant (IP67 rated)
OthersStereo speakers Knox SecurityStereo speakers Knox SecurityStereo speakers Knox SecurityKnox Security
OS Upgrades4 years4 years3 years2 years2 years
Security Updates5 years5 years4 years4 years4 years

Customers interested in Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33 must note that the 25W travel adapter (charger) is sold separately, whereas the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 smartphones comes with an in-box 15W travel adapter.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy A lineup and other smartphones.

