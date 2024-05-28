Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Launched in India: Specifications, Design, and Price Range

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G made its debut in India on Monday, 27 May 2024. All interested people should note that the brand-new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Interested buyers in the country are requested to take note of the specifications and price range before they buy the model. All the important details about the handset are available online. One should stay informed and know the official announcements.

According to the official details, the new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is available in two colour options with vegan leather finishes. The handset is claimed to be the lightest and slimmest vegan leather phone. Interested buyers must check all the specifications and advantages of the model. We will state the important features and price range of the new handset for buyers.