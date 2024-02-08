Redmi A3 Launch in India on 14 February 2024: Confirmed Specs and Expected Price

Redmi A3 is officially confirmed to make its debut in India on 14 February 2024. It is important to note that the company has made a new landing page for the smartphone and shared a few key specifications before the launch takes place. Interested buyers in the country must stay alert and go through the features of the Redmi A3 that are announced by the company. You can also take a look at the launch details of the smartphone.

The brand-new Redmi A3 device is confirmed to sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 6GB RAM. The company has also revealed some of the other features ahead of the launch for interested buyers. As of now, everyone should remember that the Redmi A3 will be revealed on 14 February, in India. Buyers should stay informed.