Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launch in India: Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Launch Date in India, Price, Features, and Specs.

Saima Andrabi
Published
2 min read
i

The new Redmi 11 Prime 5G is all set to be launched in India on 6 September, the company has confirmed on Twitter. According to the teaser, the design does not look extraordinary, but, since the phone is 5G, it is intriguing.

Many media reports suggest that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G that was launched in China this March. Both the phones share some similar features. The device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC – the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 11E.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Launch Date in India

The new Redmi 11 Prime 5G is scheduled to be launched in India on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Price in India

Although Redmi has not revealed the exact price of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, it is likely that the phone will be a little expensive compared to the other phones of the Redmi 11 Series, since it will hit Indian markets before the Diwali sale. The expected price of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India is over Rs 11,000.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India: Features and Specifications

The exact features and specs of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India will be unveiled at the official launch event. Following are some of the expected features and specifications of the phone:

Operating System: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Display: 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS

Storage: 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage

Camera: 50MP dual rear camera, 5MP front shooter

Battery: 5,000mAh with 18W fast charging capability

Sim Slot: Dual 5G

Colours: Grey and blue

Sound System: No audio jack and dual speakers

