Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launch in India: Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

The new Redmi 11 Prime 5G is all set to be launched in India on 6 September, the company has confirmed on Twitter. According to the teaser, the design does not look extraordinary, but, since the phone is 5G, it is intriguing.

Many media reports suggest that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G that was launched in China this March. Both the phones share some similar features. The device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC – the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 11E.