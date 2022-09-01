Redmi 11 Prime 5G India Launch in September: Know Launch Event Details & Specs
Redmi 11 Prime 5G: The smartphone is set to launch in India on 6 September 2022, the time will be revealed soon.
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its latest 5G smartphone in India in September 2022. The popular company has officially announced the launch of its upcoming smartphone via a post on its Twitter handle. It is important to note that Redmi has not revealed many details about the smartphone ahead of the launch, except for a few key specifications. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is set to make its debut on 6 September 2022 in India, according to the official details.
The fans of Redmi in India should stay alert as the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is going to make its debut soon in September. While the launch date is confirmed by the company, the time is yet to be revealed. One should keep a close eye on the Twitter handle of Redmi India and the website to know more.
As the launch date of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India is near, buyers are excited to know the price and specifications of the brand-new smartphone. The company will reveal all information about the smartphone during the launch event on 6 September.
Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Specifications
Here are a few confirmed specifications of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G that the company has revealed for interested buyers in the country.
Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a great design on both sides. The back design is likely to be high-grade plastic and is equipped with two cameras. The rear camera of the upcoming smartphone by Redmi is a 50MP dual camera. The front camera is provided on the notch.
The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity700 SoC, as per the latest official details.
The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is also expected to feature a USB Type C charging port.
The upcoming smartphone will be provided with dual SIMs with 5G connectivity. It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery according to the company.
These are all the details we have on the specifications of the upcoming smartphone in India, by Redmi.
Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Expected Price in India
Redmi India has not revealed any information regarding the price of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. One can know about the exact price after the launch event takes place in India.
Everyone should take note of the launch date and keep following the official website to know the time. More details regarding the launch event will be available soon.
