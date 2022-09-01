Redmi 11 Prime 5G India Launch in September: Know Launch Event Details & Specs

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its latest 5G smartphone in India in September 2022. The popular company has officially announced the launch of its upcoming smartphone via a post on its Twitter handle. It is important to note that Redmi has not revealed many details about the smartphone ahead of the launch, except for a few key specifications. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is set to make its debut on 6 September 2022 in India, according to the official details.

The fans of Redmi in India should stay alert as the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is going to make its debut soon in September. While the launch date is confirmed by the company, the time is yet to be revealed. One should keep a close eye on the Twitter handle of Redmi India and the website to know more.