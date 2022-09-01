iPhone 14 Series Global Launch Event: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Apple has sent invitations for its global launch event of the year. The launch event called 'Far Out' is expected to be held for unveiling the upcoming iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch series 8, Macbooks, AirPods, and more. The Apple's Far Out event will be one of the biggest launch events of the year that will be held at Apple Park Cupertino, USA.

After months of speculations, tech giant Apple has finally confirmed the launch date of the much awaited iPhone 14 series. The company has officially declared the launch date of the smartphone to be Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

Apple's Far Out launch event will be an in-person event and probably the biggest offline event after the pandemic. Know when and where to watch the live streaming of the iPhone 14 2022 launch.