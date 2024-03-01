Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launched in India: Sale Date, Features, Specs, Price and Offers

Tech giant Oppo has finally launched its most anticipated smartphone Oppo F25 Pro 5G in India. The handset has arrived with some amazing features and specifications, including MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, triple camera system, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The starting price of this mid-range smartphone is Rs 23,999 for the basic variant.
Interested users must know that the recently unveiled Oppo F25 Pro will be available for sale in India from 5 March 2024. The handset will be available in two color variants including Lava Red and Ocean Blue colour. Let us check out the key features, specifications, price, sale date, offers, discounts, and other details of Oppo F25 Pro in India.
Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launch Date in India
Oppo F25 Pro was launched in India on Thursday, 29 February 2024.
Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India
The price of Oppo F25 Pro in India is Rs 23,999 for base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB), and Rs 28,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Oppo F25 Pro 5G Sale Date in India
The sale date of Oppo F25 Pro in India is 5 March 2024. Interested users can purchase this smartphone Amazon, Flipkart, and online e-store of Oppo.
Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Offers and Discounts
Interested users can get free OPPO F25 Pro 5G, OPPO Enco Buds2, coupons and loyalty points by participating in a draw. The last date to grab this offer is 5 March 2024.
Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
A 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Runs on Android-based ColorOS 14.0.
Powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.
A triple rear camera system, including a 64 MP Omnivision's OV64 primary sensor, an 8 MP Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. A 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Both rear and front camera is confirmed to have a 4K video recording feature for flawless photography.
Available in two storage variants, including 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.
Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and USB Type-C.
For security, the handset has fingerprint sensor and supports facial recognition.
5,000mAh battery supporting 67W SuperVOOC charging. The fast charging feature allows the handset to get full charged in just 48 minutes.
The handset has a well developed sensor system, including sensors for light, acceleration, gravity, and more.
