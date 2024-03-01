Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launched in India: Sale Date, Features, Specs, Price and Offers

Tech giant Oppo has finally launched its most anticipated smartphone Oppo F25 Pro 5G in India. The handset has arrived with some amazing features and specifications, including MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, triple camera system, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The starting price of this mid-range smartphone is Rs 23,999 for the basic variant.

Interested users must know that the recently unveiled Oppo F25 Pro will be available for sale in India from 5 March 2024. The handset will be available in two color variants including Lava Red and Ocean Blue colour. Let us check out the key features, specifications, price, sale date, offers, discounts, and other details of Oppo F25 Pro in India.