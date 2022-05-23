ADVERTISEMENT

Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Today in China: Check Specifications, Expected Price

Oppo Reno 8 Series: Check out the specifications of the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
The Oppo Reno 8 series is all set to be launched in China on Monday, 23 May 2022. The company has officially confirmed that it will launch the brand new Reno 8 series in China first.

Those who are interested in the launch should note that it will happen on Monday at 7 pm Beijing Time, which is 4:30 pm IST. Oppo has also formally confirmed that the Reno 8 series will contain the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+.

It is also important to note that the Oppo Pad Air will also make its debut along with the Reno 8 series.

Read on to know more about the launch in China.

Here are some of the specifications of the Reno 8 smartphones.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Today: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It will also be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is going to be the first smartphone to utilise the brand new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The chip is expected to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone will also be equipped with a custom MariSilicon X chip, similar to the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will sport a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP sensor at the helm.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with the custom MariSilicon X chip. The smartphone will also have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 8 Series: Expected Price

Oppo has revealed nothing about the prices of the three smartphones under the Reno 8 series. One has to wait for the launch in China on Monday, 23 May 2022, to know the exact price.

Right now, there are no updates on whether the Reno 8 series will launch in India. The company is expected to make announcements about that very soon.
