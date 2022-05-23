Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Today in China: Check Specifications, Expected Price

The Oppo Reno 8 series is all set to be launched in China on Monday, 23 May 2022. The company has officially confirmed that it will launch the brand new Reno 8 series in China first.

Those who are interested in the launch should note that it will happen on Monday at 7 pm Beijing Time, which is 4:30 pm IST. Oppo has also formally confirmed that the Reno 8 series will contain the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+.

It is also important to note that the Oppo Pad Air will also make its debut along with the Reno 8 series.

Read on to know more about the launch in China.