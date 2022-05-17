OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date, Specs Revealed, Check Expected Price in India
The launch event of OnePlus Nord 2T is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST, on 19 May.
OnePlus Nord 2T launch date has been officially revealed by the company. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on Thursday, 19 May 2022.
The information about the launch was revealed by the company on its UK website. Some specifications of OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone have also been revealed by the company.
OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will be an extension of company's Nord lineup smartphones.
The launch event of OnePlus Nord 2T is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on 19 May. It can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Price
OnePlus Nord 2T price in India is yet to be revealed. However, as per a listing of the same on AliExpress, the smartphone is expected to be available at a price of $399 (approximately Rs 31,100) for 8GB + 128GB variant, reported Gadgets360.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Specifications
OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 8GB RAM.
The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 operating system.
According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.
OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is likely to come with a triple-rear camera setup. It can include 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, it may house a 32MP selfie camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord 2T and other smartphones.
