Poco X4 GT Specifications Leaked, Launch Expected Soon
Poco X4 GT is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.
Poco is expected to launch its new smartphone Poco X4 GT soon. However, the launch date of the same is yet to be revealed by the company. The new smartphone will be an expansion in the company's 'X' lineup.
Recently, tipster Yogesh Brar also leaked some specifications of the rumoured Poco X4 GT smartphone. However, no information has been revealed about the price of the same.
Here are some details about the expected specifications of Poco X4 GT smartphone.
Poco X4 GT: Specifications
According to the information revealed by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Poco X4 GT will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. It is likely to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, it may also launch in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.
It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery which can be supported by 6W fast charging.
In terms of camera, Poco is expected to install a triple-rear camera setup in Poco X4 GT smartphone. It may include a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP sensor. At the front, it may feature a 20MP selfie camera.
The smartphone is expected to run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.
The tipster further added that Poco X4 GT will feature X-axis motor, NFC, and JBL audio.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Poco X4 GT and other smartphones.
