Vivo X80 and X80 Pro Launch in China on 25 April 2022: Leaked Specs and Price

The vanilla model is expected to come with a Full HD+ resolution and the X80 pro will be equipped with a QHD+ LTPO display. There are also rumours stating that both the smartphone models will feature a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display.

The X80 Pro will make its debut in China in two variants. One of the two variants will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The other is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.