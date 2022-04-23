Vivo X80 and X80 Pro Launch in China on 25 April 2022: Leaked Specs and Price
Vivo X80 and X80 Pro launch on 25 April 2022: Check out all the features of the Vivo X80 series smartphones.
Vivo is all set to launch the X80 series in China on 25 April 2022. During the launch event on 25 April 2022, the company is expected to launch at least two smartphones under the X80 series. The two smartphones that are expected to make their debut in China are the X80 and X80 Pro. The X80 Pro+ is not expected to launch anytime soon as per the latest reports. Vivo has planned to launch the X80 and X80 Pro for now.
Vivo has teased certain specifications of the X80 series before the launch on 25 April 2022 in China.
Vivo X80, X80 Pro Launch in China: Leaked Specifications
Everybody should take a look at the specifications that have been revealed by the company for the X80 and X80 Pro. Tipster Digital Chat Station has disclosed the specifications of both models in the X80 series.
The tipster has also claimed that both the models can be considered the successors of the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. It is still unclear if Vivo will launch the X80 Pro+ in the future.
Tipster Digital Chat Station has stated that both the Vivo X80 series smartphones will feature an AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display.
The vanilla model is expected to come with a Full HD+ resolution and the X80 pro will be equipped with a QHD+ LTPO display. There are also rumours stating that both the smartphone models will feature a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display.
The X80 Pro will make its debut in China in two variants. One of the two variants will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The other is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.
The vanilla model of X80 will be equipped with a triple-camera setup. The Vivo X80 Pro is expected to feature a quad-camera setup.
To know more about the specifications of the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro, one has to wait for the launch in China on 25 April 2022.
Vivo X80 and X80 Pro Expected Price Details
There are no official details on the price of the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro as of yet. The company has not made any official announcements stating the price range.
We will get to know about the price once the smartphones make their debut in China on 25 April 2022.
