Oppo Set To Launch Find X5 Series in MWC 2022 On 24 February
Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 and Find X5 Lite, to be unveiled at MWC 2022. Check Expected Price and Specifications
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 held in Barcelona, shall witness Oppo participating in it in 2022 too.
As per latest reports, it is expected that the Oppo Find X5 series shall be unveiled during the MWC 2022. Under this series, a total of three smartphones could be launched, namely, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 and Find X5 Lite.
Additionally, we have already caught a glimpse of the Oppo Find X5 series, owing to Tipster Evan Blass's tweets. Blass recently tweeted the promotional posters of the tech giant's upcoming launches and customers are definetly looking forward to this new series by Oppo.
The Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G smartphones are exepcted to enter the market in a single 8GB + 256GB storage variant.
Besides this, both smartphones shall come with a hole-punch cutout on the front for the selfie camera.
Oppo Find X5 5G, Find X5 Lite 5G: Expected Price
The Oppo Find X5 5G is priced at EUR 1,000 (approximately Rs 85,300)
On the other hand, the Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G is estimated to cost EUR 500 (roughly Rs 42,600).
Oppo Find X5: Specifications
The Oppo Find X5 series will reportedly sport a 6.7 inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
In addition to this, the Find X5 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and possess an Adreno 730 GPU for graphics and X65 5G modem for connectivity.
Oppo Find X5 Pro: Specifications
The price and specifications of the Oppo Find X5 Pro have been leaked online. Not only will the smartphone possess a unique camera design, its camera will also see the HASSELBLAD branding.
Along with a triple rear camera setup, two cameras will have 50MP Sony IMX776 sensors in the back of the phone, having a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide primary camera.
As for the third camera, it shall contain a 13MP telephoto sensor.
Additionally, the Oppo Find X5 Pro also has a dedicated Marisilicon X AI chip for the camera. Besides this, It shall also sport a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.
