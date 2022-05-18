OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launched: Check Price and Specifications
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is scheduled to go on sale from 31 May in China.
OnePlus Ace: Chinese smartphone company OnePlus launched its new smartphone OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in China on Tuesday, 17 May 2022. The smartphone is an additional variant to OnePlus Ace smartphone which was launched last month in China. The same smartphone was later launched in India as OnePlus 10R, reported Gadgets360.
OnePlus has not revealed any information about OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch in India.
Here are the price and specifications details of the newly launched OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition: Price
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is launched at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,000) for 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants is priced at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,300) and CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,800), respectively, the report added.
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition: Specifications
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
It sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone is powered by 5000mAh battery which is supported by 67W fast charge.
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.
The smartphone runs of Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1.
In China, OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has been launched in two colour variants: Athletics Grey and Lightspeed Blue.
The device supports side-fingerprint lock.
Other feature includes Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, support step counting function.
