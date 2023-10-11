Oppo Find N3 Flip Price & Specs Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch In India Tomorrow

OPPO is all set to launch the Oppo Find N3 Flip in India tomorrow, 12 October 2023. This phone has already been launched in China thus we have a lot of details about the Indian version of the phone. As per the rumors, the OPPO Find N3 Flip price in India has been tipped ahead of its launch. This model of the OPPO will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Chinese variant of the phone costs around Rs 77,200 after conversion.

Let's have a look at the specs, design, and features of Oppo Find N3 below.