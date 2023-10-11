Oppo Find N3 Flip Price & Specs Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch In India Tomorrow

OPPO is all set to launch the Oppo Find N3 Flip in India tomorrow, 12 October 2023. This phone has already been launched in China thus we have a lot of details about the Indian version of the phone. As per the rumors, the OPPO Find N3 Flip price in India has been tipped ahead of its launch. This model of the OPPO will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Chinese variant of the phone costs around Rs 77,200 after conversion.
Let's have a look at the specs, design, and features of Oppo Find N3 below.
What is the Price Of Oppo Find N3 in India?
Oppo Find N3 may cost around Rs 94,999 but it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 89,622.
Oppo Find N3 Flip: Specs & Features
The OPPO Find N3 Flip will come with a 6.80-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
The Find N3 Flip will also feature a 3.26-inch external display with a resolution of 382*720 pixels, backed by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The foldable phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 GPU.
This OPPO variant is available in two variants of 12GB RAM with 256GB and 512GB storage.
The OPPO Find N3 Flip will sport a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
Oppo Find N3 will come with a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
The Find N3 Flip will run on Android 13-based Color OS 13.1 custom skin out of the box.
The mobile will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and 5G.
The OPPO Find N3 Flip will be available in three colors- Moonlight Muse, Mist Rose, and Mirror Night.
Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch In India
The launch event of Oppo Find N3 is scheduled for 12 October 2023 at 7 PM and interested fans can watch the event live online on YouTube.