OnePlus Nord CE Is Receiving Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update; Know Details

OnePlus is focusing on the upcoming Nord CE 3 lower-midrange smartphone but the popular company has not forgotten the original Nord CE. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord CE made its official debut in the market back in 2021. Today, on Friday, 10 March 2023, OnePlus has started rolling out the update to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the Nord CE model. The Nord CE users should take note of the latest details.

The Android 13 based update comes as a surprise considering the OnePlus Nord CE is an old and low-end smartphone model. The news is quite surprising and it also brings happiness to the users. The latest details available online suggest that the update to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone has started rolling out today.