OnePlus Nord CE Is Receiving Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update; Know Details
OnePlus Nord CE: Know about the OxygenOS 13 update based on Android 13 here in detail.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
OnePlus is focusing on the upcoming Nord CE 3 lower-midrange smartphone but the popular company has not forgotten the original Nord CE. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord CE made its official debut in the market back in 2021. Today, on Friday, 10 March 2023, OnePlus has started rolling out the update to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the Nord CE model. The Nord CE users should take note of the latest details.
The Android 13 based update comes as a surprise considering the OnePlus Nord CE is an old and low-end smartphone model. The news is quite surprising and it also brings happiness to the users. The latest details available online suggest that the update to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone has started rolling out today.
Here is everything you should know about the brand-new update that is rolling out for the OnePlus Nord CE. Users and interested buyers should take note of all the important details available as of now.
OnePlus Nord CE: Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update Details
As per the latest details, the update is currently designed for "GLO" models only, which are assumed to be global models. Therefore, specific market versions, including India, do not have the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone.
The officials of Oneplus have confirmed that another build is likely to be launched soon and it will be available to multiple regions. Users should know these latest announcements.
Users who own the "GLO" OnePlus Nord CE can start manually checking for OxygenOS 13 updates.
It is important to note that the new build is called EB2103_11.F.04. This is all the important information we have as of now, about the new update that has started rolling out on Friday.
OnePlus is expected to make a lot of changes such as improvements to the stability of network connections, upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0, and also a new Kid Space. Users should keep an eye on the updates to enjoy the maximum benefits.
To know more about the updates, you have to keep checking for announcements made by the popular smartphone company. OnePlus will keep updating the users about all the latest changes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
Topics: OnePlus OnePlus Nord OnePlus Nord CE
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.