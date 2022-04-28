OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds Launch Today: Live Stream and Price

OnePlus Nord Buds

OnePlus Nord Buds earphones will come with 12.4mm Titanium drivers for deep bass.

According to a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus Nord Buds is expected to be powered by 41mAh battery (individual buds), while the case is expected to be of 480mAh. It is said to have a battery life of 30 hours.

OnePlus Nord Buds will house USB Type-C port and support IP55 water and sweat resistance.

The leak further suggests that OnePlus Nord Buds will have 94ms low latency and will come with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.2.

OnePlus Nord Buds is expected to be available in two colour variants: Moonlight White and Twilight Black.