OnePlus Nord CE 3: Leaked Features and Specifications Prior To Launch - Details
OnePlus Nord CE 3 is the successor to the NORD CE 2. Here are the leaked features and specs as ahead launch.
The speculations about the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been doing rounds on the internet from quite a long time now. However, the company has not confirmed anything about the same.
If true, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be a successor to the already available One Plus Nord CE 2 with advanced features and modifications.
Prior to the official launch, certain leaked features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 have already surfaced on the internet and it looks like there will be a noticeable upgrade in the rear camera module. Also, the device is likely to run on the Snapdragon 695 chipset like its predecessor Nord CE 2.
OnePlus Nord CE 3: Leaked Features and Specs
Here is the list of leaked features and specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3.
A 6.7” LCD display along with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The device might support HDR10.
8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Camera System: Two 2MP shooters present in the lower circle. One is for blurring the background of photos while as the other one is for capturing close up pictures. The device is expected to flaunt a 108-megapixel primary camera.
Android 13 out of the box.
A 5,000mAh battery supporting a 67W fast charging.
A 5G fingerprint scanner.
The device is likely to come in black and blue color variants.
Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.
The exact features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be unveiled at the launch event. The expected price of the upcoming NORD CE 3 is above Rs Rs 25,000. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the OnePlus Nord CE.
