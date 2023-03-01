OnePlus Ace 2V Launch Date Teased: Features, Price, Specs, Design, and More

The tech giant OnePlus has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone OnePlus Ace 2V in China. OnePlus Ace 2V will hit the Chinese markets on 7 March 2023.

Before the official launch, the company has unveiled some features of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2V handset through a video clip. The smartphone will be available in two color options including mint and black. The device will flaunt a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout, and a triple rear camera setup.

According to several tipsters, the OnePlus Ace 2V will be available as OnePlus Nord 3 in global markets except China.

Let us read about the launch date, time, expected features, specs, and price of OnePlus Ace 2V in China.