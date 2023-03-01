OnePlus Ace 2V Launch Date Teased: Features, Price, Specs, Design, and More
OnePlus Ace 2V will be launched in China on 7 March 2023 at 2:30 pm (local time).
The tech giant OnePlus has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone OnePlus Ace 2V in China. OnePlus Ace 2V will hit the Chinese markets on 7 March 2023.
Before the official launch, the company has unveiled some features of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2V handset through a video clip. The smartphone will be available in two color options including mint and black. The device will flaunt a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout, and a triple rear camera setup.
According to several tipsters, the OnePlus Ace 2V will be available as OnePlus Nord 3 in global markets except China.
Let us read about the launch date, time, expected features, specs, and price of OnePlus Ace 2V in China.
OnePlus Ace 2V: Launch Date and Time
The OnePlus Ace 2V will be officially launched in China on 7 March 2023 at 2:30 pm (local time). The launch date of OnePlus Ace 2V in India has not been confirmed by the company yet.
OnePlus Ace 2V: Confirmed Features and Specifications
As per an official teaser shared by the OnePlus on Its Chinese Website (oneplus.com/cn), following are some of the confirmed features of the OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone.
A Dimensity chip.
A three-stage Alert Slider.
Available in black and mint color variants.
A triple rear camera setup enclosed in two circular modules.
Two LED flash modules on the back of the device.
OnePlus branding on the back.
The exact features and specs of OnePlus Ace 2V will be revealed during the official launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on OnePlus Ace 2V.
OnePlus Ace 2V: Expected Features and Specs
OnePlus has not shared much features and specs of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2V. However, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav," The OnePlus Ace 2V will reportedly launch as OnePlus Nord 3 outside of China. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with Mali G710 MC10 GPU, LPDDR5/5X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.
