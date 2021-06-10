OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Launch Today: Check Price, Specifications
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for preorder from 11 June 2021. Open sale for the same will begin from 16 June
Chinese tech giant OnePlus is going to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G on Thursday, 10 June. The company will launch the device along with OnePlus TV U1S in its 'Summer Launch Event'.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch Timing
OnePlus 'Summer Launch Event' is scheduled to begin at 7 PM and can be livestreamed on OnePlus' YouTube channel, and other social media handles. The OnePlus TV U1S launch event will happen from 7:06 PM to 07:27 PM, which will be followed by the launch of Nord CE 5G from 7:27 PM to 7:40 PM.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be an extension in company's affordable smartphone series 'Nord'.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India
Since OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a part of the Nord series, it is expected to be available at an affordable price. However, there is no official confirmation about it. But according to a leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the device is likely to be available at a stating price of Rs 22,999.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for preorder from 11 June 2021. Open sale for the same will begin from 16 June.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications
As per the official information available on Amazon, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 30W fast charging.
Other than that, the device will sport a triple camera setup at the back, It will include 64 MP primary lens, and is expected to have an ultra-wide and a depth camera of 8 MP each.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will likely have a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.