OnePlus Ace 2 Pro formally debuted in China on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. All interested people should note that the brand-new smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Buyers were patiently waiting for the device to release so they could get their hands on it. The specifications and price range of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is already announced during the launch on Wednesday.

Interested buyers should take note of the price and other details of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which is launched recently in China. Buyers should note that the company has not announced the launch of the smartphone in India as of now. However, interested people can take note of the features and the expected price range in the country.