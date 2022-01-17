OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Expected Soon: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India soon. The official support page of the device on OnePlus India's website reads 'Open Sale Starts this Spring'.

OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone was launched last week in China.

According to a new report, OnePlus 10 Pro has entered private testing in India and in Europe. It is expected to launch in India by mid or end March 2022.