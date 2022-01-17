OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Expected Soon: Check Expected Price in India and Specs
OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in India.
OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India soon. The official support page of the device on OnePlus India's website reads 'Open Sale Starts this Spring'.
OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone was launched last week in China.
According to a new report, OnePlus 10 Pro has entered private testing in India and in Europe. It is expected to launch in India by mid or end March 2022.
A report by 91mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, revealed the information about OnePlus 10 Pro entering a private testing in India and Europe. Here are some details about the specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro.
OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications
OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 6.7-inch 2K Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0 panel.
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, a 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.
It runs on Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1.
In terms of camera, the device comes with triple rear camera setup. It includes 48MP + 50MP + 8MP 2nd Gen Hasselblad camera. The front camera is of 32MP.
OnePlus 10 Pro will come in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.
OnePlus 10 Pro Price
OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is yet to be revealed. However, the device is available at a starting price of CYN 4699 (approximately Rs 54,940).
