OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More
Customers can purchase the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India, from 17 January 2022 on wards
OnePlus finally launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT smartphone, along with the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India on 15 January 2022.
The smartphone comes with exciting features such as a triple rear camera setup, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.
Similarly,the OnePlus Buds Z2 also provide excellent feature such as active noise cancellation (ANC) a battery life of up to 38 hours.
So, without further ado, lets dive in into the price and detailed specifications of both the OnePlus 9RT as well as the OnePlus Buds Z2
OnePlus 9RT: Price
OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9RT in India in two variants. The price of them are as follows:
The 8GB + 128GB storage variant: Rs 42,999.
The 12GB + 256GB storage variant: Rs 46,999.
Customers must note that they can purchase the phone from 17 January 2022 onwards either in their nearest OnePlus store or online at OnePlus.in. Besides this, customers can also bag this smartphone at retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma and more.
OnePlus Buds Z2: Price
OnePlus has priced the Buds Z2 at Rs 4999. They too shall be available to the public for purchase from 18 January 2022 at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus.in, as well as online at retail shopping apps such Flipkart.
OnePlus 9RT : Specifications
The phone features a 6.62 inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.
The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 397ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. For extra protection, it has the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
The OnePlus 9RT also runs on the Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.
It has a large 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.
The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. along with face recognition.
The OnePlus 9RT also has the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU GPU.
In terms of camera,
The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). In addition to this, it also has a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. As for selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter.
In terms of connectivity,
The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front.
Besides this, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.
OnePlus Buds Z2: Specifications
The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with great adaptive noise cancellation feature that cancel noise up to 40dB. The buds also have support mono mode and a transparency mode.
In addition to this, they are also enabled with an 11mm dynamic driver similar to that of the OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z2 also have a large 40 mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of playback, while the case has a 520 mAh battery that supports fast charging.
In terms of battery and usage, OnePlus has also claimed that the Buds Z2 can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Additionally, the OnePlus’s Flash Charge technology is touted to give users 5 hours of music playback from a 10 minute charge.
In terms of connectivity, they come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC/SBC codecs support. There’s 94ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos on select OnePlus devices.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.