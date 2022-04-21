Redmi 10 Power with 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price and Specs
Redmi 10 Power sale date is yet to be announced.
Chinese tech company Redmi has launched its new smartphone Redmi 10 Power in India. The smartphone was launched along with Redmi 10A, on Wednesday, 20 April.
Both, Redmi 10 Power and Redmi 10A are an addition to Redmi 10 series.
Sale commencement date of Redmi 10 Power is yet to be announced by the company.
Here are the price and specification details of the newly launched Redmi 10 Power smartphone.
Redmi 10 Power: Price in India
Redmi 10 Power will be available at a price of Rs 14,999 in India.
Redmi 10 Power: Specifications
Redmi 10 Power sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD (incell) HD+ display with refresh rate of 60Hz.
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC based on 6nm processor.
Redmi 10 Power smartphone is available in 8GB + 128GB storage variant.
It houses a 6,000mAh battery which is supported by 10W (in-box) charger.
In terms of camera, Redmi 10 Power smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup. It includes 50MP main camera which a paired with a 2MP portrait camera. At the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera.
Redmi 10 Power runs on Android R MIUI 13 system.
The smartphone will be available in two colour variants in India: Sporty Orange and Power Black
Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi 10 Power and other smartphones.
