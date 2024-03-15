OnePlus Ace 3V Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch a new AI smartphone OnePlus Ace 3V next week in China. The exact launch date of the handset is yet to be confirmed by the company. Although, a detailed information about the key features of OnePlus Ace 3V is awaited, some online leaks and tips have revealed certain expected specifications of the upcoming smartphone, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, Android 14-based OS, 5,500mAh battery, and more.
If reports are to be believed, the OnePlus Ace 3V will be launched globally as OnePlus Nord 4. The Chinese variant OnePlus Ace 3V will be announced as a successor to the already available OnePlus Ace 2V. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details about OnePlus Ace 3V.
OnePlus Ace 3V Launch Date
The exact launch date of OnePlus Ace 3V is yet to be confirmed. However, according to teasers, the handset will be announced next week in China.
OnePlus Ace 3V Price
The exact price of OnePlus Ace 3V has not been revealed by the company yet. However, the expected price is Rs 23,400.
OnePlus Ace 3V: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V.
A 1.5K OLED flat display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.
5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
16GB of RAM.
Runs on Android 14 OS.
A 50 megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).
A 16 megapixel punch-hole selfie camera for selfies and video calling.
An optical fingerprint sensor.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates on OnePlus Ace 3V.