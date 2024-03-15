Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition China Launch on 18 March: Specs and Key Design

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition is gearing up to make its debut in China soon along with the Honor Magic 6 RSR version and the Honor MagicBook Pro 16. The company officially revealed the design of the upcoming handset and teased its colour options. Now, the company has also revealed certain specifications of the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition for interested buyers. According to the latest details, the brand-new device will be launched on 18 March.
One should note that the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will join the Honor Magic 6 series which was launched in February. It includes the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro handsets. The company revealed the specifications of the Magic 6 Ultimate Edition via a post on Weibo. Interested buyers should know the details announced by the company.
Here are the confirmed specifications, design, and other details of the upcoming Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition you should note. Remember the launch date and time if you want to follow the event.
Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition: Launch Event in China
According to the latest official details, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition is set to make its debut on 18 March, at 7:30 pm Beijing time, which is 5 pm IST. The phone is set to launch with an "Honor Stacked Oasis Eye Protection Screen".
Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition: Confirmed Specifications
The upcoming handset will include a dual-stack tandem OLED display that is likely to enhance screen life by 600 percent and increase power efficiency by up to 40 percent.
Another post revealed that the Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will have Honor Diamond Rhino Glass protection that is claimed to be scratch-resistant and drop-resistant. You must note these features.
Honor also confirmed that the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will be available in Ink Rock Black and Sky Purple colour variants in China. The centrally placed rear camera module of the smartphone appears to be different in design from the other models in the series.
The squarish shape is rounded at the opposite corners of the upcoming smartphone. One should note that the module includes three camera sensors alongside an elliptical flash unit. The phones have faux leather finishes.
These are some of the specifications announced by the company. More features and design details will surface online after the launch. Stay alert on 18 March, to know all the updates.
