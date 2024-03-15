Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition China Launch on 18 March: Specs and Key Design

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition is gearing up to make its debut in China soon along with the Honor Magic 6 RSR version and the Honor MagicBook Pro 16. The company officially revealed the design of the upcoming handset and teased its colour options. Now, the company has also revealed certain specifications of the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition for interested buyers. According to the latest details, the brand-new device will be launched on 18 March.

One should note that the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will join the Honor Magic 6 series which was launched in February. It includes the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro handsets. The company revealed the specifications of the Magic 6 Ultimate Edition via a post on Weibo. Interested buyers should know the details announced by the company.