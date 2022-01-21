iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Specifications Revealed, Launch Expected Soon

iQoo 9 Pro smartphone is reportedly going to launch in India soon. iQoo 9 series which includes iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones which were launched on 05 January 2022 in China.

The company is expected to launch both the variants of the smartphone in India too.

However, according to a new report, the iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant can be a bit different from the Chinese one.