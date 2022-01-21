iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Specifications Revealed, Launch Expected Soon
iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
iQoo 9 Pro smartphone is reportedly going to launch in India soon. iQoo 9 series which includes iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones which were launched on 05 January 2022 in China.
The company is expected to launch both the variants of the smartphone in India too.
However, according to a new report, the iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant can be a bit different from the Chinese one.
As per a report by MySmartPrice, the iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant was spotted on the Geekbench website. The report further states that the Geekbench listing has revealed some specifications of iQoo 9 Pro Indian model.
iQoo 9 Pro Specifications in India
According to the listing, iQoo 9 Pro Indian model will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
The listing shows the device with 12GB RAM, however, it can also be launched in 8GB RAM option. It can be 128GB or 256GB internal storage.
The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 operating system (OS).
iQoo 9 Pro will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery which can be supported by 20W charge, the report added.
It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
iQoo 9 Pro will come with triple rear camera setup. It can include 50MP + 50MP + 16MP camera setup. At the front, it may house a 16MP selfie camera.
For more updates about launch, price and specifications of iQoo 9 series smartphone, check this space regularly.
(With inputs from MySmartPrice)
