Xiaomi 12 Price and Specifications Leaked, Check Details
Chinese tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Xiaomi 12 on 28 December in China.
However, a new leak has revealed the specifications of Xiaomi 12 smartphone ahead of its launch.
According Gadgets360 report, citing Chinese tipster Panda is Bald (translated), the upcoming Xiaomi 12 smartphone is expected to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.
Xiaomi 12: Expected Price
The leak also revealed the price details of Xiaomi 12 smartphone.
The 8GB + 128GB is expected to be priced at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 43,600), while the 8GB + 256GB variant can be available at the price of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,160). The 12GB + 256GB variant could be available at CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs 51,880).
Xiaomi 12: Expected Specifications
Xiaomi 12 smartphone is expected to sport 6.28-inch full-HD+ display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Xiaomi 12 is expected to come with triple rear camera setup. It may include 50MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Details about the selfie camera are yet to be revealed.
The device is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which is expected to be supported by 67W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.
