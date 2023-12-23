OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date: Tipped Features, Specifications, Price, and More

OnePlus Ace 3 is anticipated to launch in China on 4 January 2024. The handset will be available under the brand name OnePlus 12R. The company has already confirmed the launch of OnePlus 12 series globally on 23 January 2024. This means this will be for the first time that OnePlus 'R' series will be available outside India.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus Ace 3 may be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor, and it may flaunt an elegant design consisting of a metal frame and superior texture.

OnePlus Ace 3 could come with an IP54 certification and feature a circular camera island design on the back, similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 12, reported by MySmartPrice.

Let us read about OnePlus Ace 3 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.