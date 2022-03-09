Apple Launches Mac Studio With M1 Ultra Chipset, ‘Affordable’ iPhone SE With 5G

The new iPad Air is powered by M1 chip. The product is very similar to its predecessor, Apple Pencil, and starts at Rs 54,900 for the 64 GB Wi-Fi variant and Rs 68,900 for the Wi-Fi+5G variant.

The product goes up to Rs 68,900 for the 256 GB model with Wi-Fi and Rs 82,900 for the model with Wi-F1 and 5G support.

iPad Air will go up for pre-order on 11 March, while it will be available from 18 March for buying.