Apple Launches Mac Studio With M1 Ultra Chipset, ‘Affordable’ iPhone SE With 5G
Apple also announced that the iPhone 13 series was getting new 'Alpine Green', and 'Bold Green' appearances.
At Apple's first launch event of 2022, titled 'Peek Performance', the company launched a number of new products.
The American multinational tech company announced on Tuesday, 8 March, their fifth-generation iPad Air with M1 support, third-generation iPhone SE with support for 5G network, and Mac Studio desktop with a freshly launched M1 Ultra chip and an external monitor named as Studio Display.
The Spring event was focussed on Apple’s chipsets.
Third Generation iPhone SE
Apple's second-generation SE, the only iPhone in the line-up without 5G support, has finally been updated with the same in its third generation version. Both the version sport iPhone 8 framework. It, however, comprises the A15 Bionic chip which powers the iPhone 13 series. Its 12-megapixel lens also includes computational photography upgrades.
"iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price," Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing stated.
The product starts at Rs 43,900 for the 64 GB one, Rs 48,900 for the 128 GB variant, and Rs 58,900 for the 256 GB variant, and will go up for pre-order on 11 March. It will be available from 18 March for buying.
The Fifth-Generation iPad Air
The new iPad Air is powered by M1 chip. The product is very similar to its predecessor, Apple Pencil, and starts at Rs 54,900 for the 64 GB Wi-Fi variant and Rs 68,900 for the Wi-Fi+5G variant.
The product goes up to Rs 68,900 for the 256 GB model with Wi-Fi and Rs 82,900 for the model with Wi-F1 and 5G support.
iPad Air will go up for pre-order on 11 March, while it will be available from 18 March for buying.
Mac Studio
Apple redesigned and released the successor to the MacBook Air, a powerful computer, potentially for professional creators and artists. It is accompanied by either an M1 Max chip or the new M1 Ultra chip. Both the variants have a slew of features and can store up to 8 TB of data.
The M1 Max variant supports 32 or 64 GB RAM, while M1 Ultra supports 128 GB of RAM. The former starts at Rs 1,89,900 and goes up to Rs 4,69,900, while the latter variant starts at Rs 3,69,900 and can go up to Rs 7,89,900, depending on the configuration.
The Studio Display, which can supports all Mac models, especially complements the Mac Studio.
Mac Studio is up for pre-order at the moment, while it will be available from 18 March for buying.
Apple also announced that the iPhone 13 series was getting a new coating. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will now appear in 'Alpine Green', and the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini has a new 'Bold Green' appearance.
(With inputs from CNBC TV 18 and IANS.)
