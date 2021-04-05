Facebook Data Leak: How to Know If Your Personal Info Was Exposed?

Personal details of more than 500 million Facebook users, including 6 million people in India, have been leaked by cybercriminals online.

The leaked data has been posted for free on hacking forums and includes date of joining, place of work, names, gender, occupation and relationship status of users.

Responding to the leak, a Facebook spokesperson said that this is old data that was previously reported in 2019. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019”.

The database, first leaked in 2019 was sold on Telegram for $20 per search, after which Facebook announced that they had addressed the leak. In January 2021, the database was leaked for the third time (after another leak on June 2020), with the vulnerability that allowed for the search of users’ contact number.