RBI Directs MobiKwik To Carry Out Forensic Audit Over Data Breach
Mobikwik has denied all the allegations and has claimed that its systems are secure.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered mobile payment platform Mobikwik to get a forensic audit done without any delay after personal and financial details of 10 crores of its users were allegedly exposed on dark internet on 26 March, 2021.
However, Mobikwik has denied all the allegations and has claimed that its systems are secure. After facing backlash from several of its users on 30 March 2021, the digital wallet platform decided to get a third party forensic audit done.
“The company is closely working with requisite authorities on this matter, and considering the seriousness of the allegations will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit,” a Mobikwik spokesperson had said on Tuesday.
According to news agency PTI, RBI has asked Mobikwik to get a third-party forensic audit carried out at the earliest by a CERT-IN-(Indian Computer Emergency Response Team)-empanelled auditor and submit the report without any delay.
The report by PTI suggests that Mobikwik on 1 March 2021 had admitted to CERT-In that an unauthorised attempt was made to access the company’s programming interface. However, Mobikwik said that the attempt was ‘scuttled’.
On Wednesday, the hacker group claimed that it has deleted all the users’ data from its servers, and the users are now safe.
(With inputs from PTI)
