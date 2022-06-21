Ex-Employees Sue Elon Musk's Tesla For 'Firing Hundreds Without Advance Notice'

The lawsuit was filed by two workers – John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield – who were fired from Tesla’s gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada on 10 June and 15 June respectively.

The suit stated that more than 500 employees were fired from the Nevada factory. The plaintiffs are seeking class action status for their lawsuit, for all employees laid off by Tesla throughout the United States between May and June, without any advance notice period given.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest person, said earlier this month that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and Tesla needed to reduce staff by about 10 percent, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Musk mentioned to “pause all hiring worldwide,” two days after staff was told to either return to offline working or to leave their job. Demand for Tesla cars and electric vehicles has been strong in the US, but has found it difficult to restart production at its factory in Shanghai after costs incurred during COVID-19 lockdowns.