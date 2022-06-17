Layoffs, Free Speech, Bots: What Elon Musk Talked About With Twitter Employees

Musk previously claimed that the deal is "on hold" until Twitter can prove that its claims about the number of bots on the platform.

In the meeting he indicated he that he hates the amount of bots on Twitter and wants to make it more difficult for spammers and bot buyers to exist on the platform, according to The New York Times.

He added doesn’t think human authentication is a requirement to use Twitter, despite having previously suggested the idea.

Musk, who claims to be a free speech absolutist, said that anonymity is a priority for him since it can help people freely express their political views.

He maintained that people should be allowed to say anything they want on Twitter, as long as it doesn't violate the law. But the company also needs to make sure people “feel comfortable” with the service, otherwise they won't use it.