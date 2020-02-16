AutoQ: New Hummer Electric SUV, Auto Expo 2020 & More

SUVs are the rage right now in the automotive market. In India too, every other carmaker is launching new SUVs rather than looking at hatchbacks or sedans. China’s Great Wall Motors is the latest entrant into the Indian market and it's eyeing a large slice of the SUV pie, to begin with.

The Quint caught up with Kaushik Ganguly, director strategy at Great Wall Motors, to talk about the company’s plans for the Indian market, given the success stories of MG Motors and Kia the previous year. New players appear to be getting their product strategies right.

