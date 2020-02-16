AutoQ: New Hummer Electric SUV, Auto Expo 2020 & More
This week’s AutoQ covers all the news from the Auto Expo 2020.
China’s Great Wall Motors Taps Into India’s Craze For SUVs
SUVs are the rage right now in the automotive market. In India too, every other carmaker is launching new SUVs rather than looking at hatchbacks or sedans. China’s Great Wall Motors is the latest entrant into the Indian market and it's eyeing a large slice of the SUV pie, to begin with.
The Quint caught up with Kaushik Ganguly, director strategy at Great Wall Motors, to talk about the company’s plans for the Indian market, given the success stories of MG Motors and Kia the previous year. New players appear to be getting their product strategies right.
General Motors’ SUV Hummer to Relaunch as an Electric Vehicle
The legendary SUV, Hummer, is making a comeback to the market, this time as an electric SUV. General Motors (GM) had announced on 30 January in a short video that teased the car's front grille and LED headlamps.
GM, on 2 February, released another super bowl advertisement featuring NBA star LeBron James, which suggests the car will be unveiled around May this year.
Hero AE 47 vs Revolt 400: How These Indian Electric Bikes Compare?
India already has some electric scooters, like the Okinawa iPraise and Ather 450 available in select regions, but there are only a few companies who’ve shown keenness to enter the segment with electric motorcycles.
In that sense, Revolt was the first brand to commercially make its electric motorcycle RV400 available. And pretty soon, the brand will be competing with another local company, this time Hero Electric, which will be launching its yet to be named AE 47 electric bike.
Mahindra Says It Will Focus on Fleet Segment Electric Vehicles
Mahindra Electric was one of the pioneers of electric vehicles in India. With the acquisition of Maini Reva, it rolled out cars like the e2O way before electric vehicles were a thing in India. It followed that up with the likes of the Mahindra eVerito sedan.
The range on those vehicles was limited to between 100 and 140 Km per charge. The sales too were quite small. However, the company sees opportunities in the fleet segment.
Auto Expo 2020: Indian Startup to Launch Retro Style Electric Bike
This year's Auto Expo saw top auto manufacturers getting their concept cars to the event, as well as budding startups from India, who want to change the dynamics of the electric two-wheeler market in the country.
One such startup is Devot Motors, which showcased its prototype bike at the event, but the company’s co-founder has confirmed the full-production version will be rolling out later this year.
