China’s Great Wall Motors Taps Into India’s Craze For SUVs

SUVs are the rage right now in the automotive market. In India too every other carmaker is launching new SUVs rather than looking at hatchbacks or sedans. China’s Great Wall Motors is the latest entrant into the Indian market and its eyeing a large slice of the SUV pie to begin with.

The Quint caught up with Kaushik Ganguly, director strategy at Great Wall Motors, to talk about the company’s plans for the Indian market, given the success stories of MG Motors and Kia the previous year. New players appear to be getting their product strategies right.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) will be entering India with its Haval brand of SUVs. It had a whole range of them showcased at the Auto Expo (although the SUV it is likely to launch first - the H7 - wasn’t part of the line up).