Hero AE 47 vs Revolt 400: How These Indian Electric Bikes Compare?

India already has some electric scooters like the Okinawa iPraise and Ather 450 available in select regions, but there are only few companies who’ve shown keenness to enter the segment with electric motorcycles.

In that sense, Revolt was the first brand to commercially make its electric motorcycle RV400 available. And pretty soon, the brand will be competing with another local company, this time Hero Electric, which will be launching its yet to be named AE 47 electric bike.

We spotted the bike at the Auto Expo 2020 this month, where all the details were revealed, except for the pricing of course. So we’ve decided to put it through a detailed comparison with the Revolt RV400 and see how both these India-made bikes compare.