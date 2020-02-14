Mahindra Says It Will Focus On Fleet Segment Electric Vehicles

Mahindra Electric was one of the pioneers of electric vehicles in India. With the acquisition of Maini Reva, it rolled out cars like the e2O way before electric vehicles were a thing in India. It followed that up with the likes of the Mahindra eVerito sedan.

The range on those vehicles was limited to between 100 and 140 Km per charge claimed range. The sales too were quite small. However, the company sees opportunity in the fleet segment.

The Quint caught up with Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric on the sidelines of Auto Expo 2020 to figure out the company’s future plans with electric vehicles, especially since it had displayed a whole range of them at the expo. Besides the Funster concept electric convertible and eXUV300, it also had its electric 3-wheeler Treo and a last-mile connectivity solution, the Atom, on display.