General Motors’ SUV Hummer to Relaunch as an Electric Vehicle

The legendary SUV, Hummer is making a comeback to the market, this time as an electric SUV. General Motors (GM) had announced on 30 January in a short video that teased the car's front grille and LED headlamps.

GM, on 2 February, released another super bowl advertisement featuring NBA star LeBron James, which suggests the car will be unveiled around May this year, as well as share more details about the specifications of the car.