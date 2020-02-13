General Motors’ SUV Hummer to Relaunch as an Electric Vehicle
The legendary SUV, Hummer is making a comeback to the market, this time as an electric SUV. General Motors (GM) had announced on 30 January in a short video that teased the car's front grille and LED headlamps.
GM, on 2 February, released another super bowl advertisement featuring NBA star LeBron James, which suggests the car will be unveiled around May this year, as well as share more details about the specifications of the car.
The car is being marketed as a completely silent monster, which will go from 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds. "Zero limits, zero emissions, all electric," GM said in its teaser.
The original Hummer, which was first introduced in 1992, was discontinued in 2008, after many started questioning its viability to ply on the roads.
The brand was later bought by GM in 1998, which introduced more consumer-centric models like H2 and H3.
Interestingly, back in 2009, General Motors had almost sold the Hummer brand to Chinese manufacturer Sichuan Tengzhong Heavy Industrial Machinery Company, which never went through due to pending government approvals, forcing the Chinese company to withdraw its bid for Hummer.
