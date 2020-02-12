Auto Expo 2020: Indian Startup to Launch Retro Style Electric Bike

We’re coming to the end of Auto Expo 2020 and this years event saw top auto manufacturers getting their concept cars to the event, as well as budding startups from India who want to change the dynamics of the electric two-wheeler market in the country.

One such startup is Devot Motors, which showcased its prototype bike at the event, but the company’s co-founder has confirmed the full-production version will be rolling out later this year.

The bike has a definite retro, cafe-racerish design feel to it, and this bike will be powered by an electric motor, which promises to be accessible to all kinds of buyers in a nascent segment. So, what does the bike offer, and how much will it cost?

Here’s everything you’d want to know about this new startup in town.