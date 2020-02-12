Auto Expo 2020: Indian Startup to Launch Retro Style Electric Bike
We’re coming to the end of Auto Expo 2020 and this years event saw top auto manufacturers getting their concept cars to the event, as well as budding startups from India who want to change the dynamics of the electric two-wheeler market in the country.
One such startup is Devot Motors, which showcased its prototype bike at the event, but the company’s co-founder has confirmed the full-production version will be rolling out later this year.
The bike has a definite retro, cafe-racerish design feel to it, and this bike will be powered by an electric motor, which promises to be accessible to all kinds of buyers in a nascent segment. So, what does the bike offer, and how much will it cost?
Here’s everything you’d want to know about this new startup in town.
The company has chosen a naked-style design with retro looks for the bike, carrying the elements of a cafe racer. The company says the final version of the bike will look similar to the prototype with road-approved tyres and plush seating in tow.
The battery pack sits in the middle, right below the front tank which can be used to keep a helmet (as seen below). The company co-founder pointed out keeping the helmet over here would have no effect on the battery unit packed below the storage box.
The battery unit packed inside the bike will be swappable, allowing the person to carry it along and charge them at home or office.
It will come with a digital instrument console, which will offer battery charge level, speedometer, as well as the gear indicator. It supports key-less ignition, so you can just press the button right below the console to start the bike.
In terms of functionality, the company has given the bike vertically stacked projector headlamps as well as LED tail lights to give it a premium touch.
The bike gets upside down fork and packs beefy discs on both sides, offering safety to the rider. The company hasn’t shared the details of the size of disc but they’re surely above the 240mm bracket.
And of course, let’s talk about the performance potential of this bike. Devot Motors says it can run for up to 200km on a single charge. It is claimed to have a top speed of 100km/hr but it’s likely the range of the bike will come down at that speed.
So, when can you expect this bike to launch? Devot Motors said the bike will be available before end of 2020, and they are looking at a price tag of Rs 1 to 1.2 lakh for this bike.
We’re hoping that Devot Motors not only manages to launch the production-ready version of the bike but also sell them across different parts of the country. As we’ve seen many companies promise us big things with prototype but never manage to fulfill their claims.
