AutoQ: New Royal Enflied, Yamaha BS-VI Scooties, MG ZS EV & More
AutoQ is our weekly round-up of automobile stories.
All-Electric Tata Nexon EV with 300 KM Range Per Charge Unveiled
Tata Motors has unveiled its all-electric, indigenously built SUV, the Tata Nexon EV for which bookings open from Friday, 20 December.
The Tata Nexon EV will go on sale from January 2020 and is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh ex-showroom. The highlight of this electric SUV is that it has a range of 300 km per charge, making it fairly practical for regular commuting within the city.
Read the full story here.
Yamaha Launches New BS-6 Fascino 125 Scooter, Updates MT-15 & R15
With the deadline for all vehicles to comply with BS-6 emission norms nearing, most companies are getting busy updating their range of vehicles. Yamaha India also has updated its entire range of bikes and scooters to meet BS-6 emission norms.
With this update comes a revamped Yamaha Fascino. The Fascino now comes as a 125 cc scooter with fuel-injection and is available in four variants. Prices of the Fascino range between Rs 66,430 to Rs 66,930 ex-showroom, slightly undercutting its main rival in the segment – the Honda Activa.
Read the full story here.
MG ZS EV & Hyundai Venue Score Top Points in Global Crash Tests
MG Motor will be launching its first electric car in India, dubbed the MG ZS EV for which the company has started accepting bookings.
It seems that Christmas has come early for MG Motor as the MG ZS EV has secured a five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash test for frontal, frontal-offset, and side collision. This also means that the body of the vehicle has been rated as stable.
Also, FYI, the Australia-specced Hyundai Venue which was also launched in India in May has managed to grab a 4-star rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). Taking the above into consideration, the India-based Hyundai Venue should be able to score a 4-star in the Global NCAP test which the MG ZS EV has aced.
Read the full story here.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird, Classic BS6 Models Get New Engine
Royal Enfield is all set to launch a new range of bikes with updated BS6-emission norms compliant engines. Many test mules with the new engine have been spied across the country.
The Royal Enfield Thunderbird and Classic series of motorcycles will get updated single-cylinder 350 cc engines featuring many changes to make the old thumpers BS6-emission-compliant models. In addition, the Classic and Thunderbird motorcycles will also get design changes and a double-cradle chassis. There are rumours that Royal Enfield may do away with the 500 cc line-up, pushing buyers instead to the 650 cc twins.
Read the full story here.
Hyundai Aura Sedan Unveiled to Rival Maruti Dzire & Honda Amaze
Hyundai has unveiled the Aura compact sedan that will compete with the likes of the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, and Volkswagen Ameo. The Aura is based on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback that was launched a few months ago. It will be launched in January 2020, when prices will be announced.
The Quint was invited for a preview of the Hyundai Aura compact sedan, mainly to get a look at the exterior design of the car. We haven't been shown the interiors yet, but we can share a bunch of technical specifications about the Aura.
Read the full story here.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)