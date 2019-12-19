Hyundai Aura Sedan Unveiled To Rival Maruti Dzire & Honda Amaze
Hyundai has unveiled the Aura compact sedan that will compete with the likes of the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo. The Aura is based on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback that was launched a few months ago. It will be launched in January 2020, when prices will be announced.
The Quint was invited for a preview of the Hyundai Aura compact sedan, mainly to get a look at the exterior design of the car. We haven't been shown the interiors yet, but we can share a bunch of technical specifications about the Aura.
It will be offered with a choice of three engines: a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo-charged petrol motor that puts out 100 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual transmission, a 1.2-litre petrol that puts out 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission and a 1.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.
All the engines are BS-6 compliant.
The front of the Hyundai Aura looks similar to the Grand i10 Nios that we reviewed a few months ago. The daytime running lamps are double boomerangs instead of single and minor tweaks to the bumper and bonnet differentiate it.
In profile, the Hyundai Aura gets a sort of coupe-like styling with a blacked-out C-pillar giving it a floating roof effect. It sports 15-inch diamond-cut alloys. The rear design, however, is the car's talking point. The C-shaped LED tail-lamps cut into the boot lid, with a clear-lens design. The rear bumper has some sharp angles to it, which make it stand out. It gets a 402-litre boot.
The thing is, a few days before unveiling the car, Hyundai released sketches of the vehicle which got quite some attention. However, the final product isn't quite what the sketches portrayed it to be.
Still, Hyundai will be loading the Aura with a bunch of features such as wireless charging, rear-view monitor (on the display), Arkamys sound system with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (similar to the Grand i10 Nios) and digital speedometer.
The Hyundai Aura will be launched in the second week of January with prices expected to be between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)