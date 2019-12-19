Hyundai Aura Sedan Unveiled To Rival Maruti Dzire & Honda Amaze

Hyundai has unveiled the Aura compact sedan that will compete with the likes of the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo. The Aura is based on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback that was launched a few months ago. It will be launched in January 2020, when prices will be announced.

The Quint was invited for a preview of the Hyundai Aura compact sedan, mainly to get a look at the exterior design of the car. We haven't been shown the interiors yet, but we can share a bunch of technical specifications about the Aura.