Royal Enfield Thunderbird, Classic BS6 Models Get New Engine

Royal Enfield is all set to launch a new range of bikes with updated BS6-emission norms compliant engines. Many test mules with the new engine have been spied across the country.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird and Classic series of motorcycles will get updated single-cylinder 350 cc engines featuring many changes to make the old thumpers BS6-emission-compliant models. In addition, the Classic and Thunderbird motorcycles will also get design changes and a double-cradle chassis. There are rumours that Royal Enfield may do away with the 500 cc line-up, pushing buyers instead to the 650 cc twins.

So what are the change that can be spotted from the spy shots?