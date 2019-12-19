Yamaha Launches New BS-6 Fascino 125 Scooter, Updates MT-15 & R15

With the deadline for all vehicles to comply with BS-6 emission norms nearing, most companies are getting busy updating their range of vehicles. Yamaha India also has updated its entire range of bikes and scooters to meet BS-6 emission norms.

With this update comes a revamped Yamaha Fascino. The Fascino now comes as a 125 cc scooter with fuel-injection and is available in four variants. Prices of the Fascino range between Rs 66,430 to Rs 66,930 ex-showroom, slightly undercutting its main rival in the segment - the Honda Activa.

The Fascino gets some significant updates along with the new BS-6 125cc motor that puts out 8.2 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of torque with a CVT transmission. The company claims it has about 30 percent better acceleration and power than before. Fuel efficiency is a claimed 58 Kmpl.