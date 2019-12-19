Yamaha Launches New BS-6 Fascino 125 Scooter, Updates MT-15 & R15
With the deadline for all vehicles to comply with BS-6 emission norms nearing, most companies are getting busy updating their range of vehicles. Yamaha India also has updated its entire range of bikes and scooters to meet BS-6 emission norms.
With this update comes a revamped Yamaha Fascino. The Fascino now comes as a 125 cc scooter with fuel-injection and is available in four variants. Prices of the Fascino range between Rs 66,430 to Rs 66,930 ex-showroom, slightly undercutting its main rival in the segment - the Honda Activa.
The Fascino gets some significant updates along with the new BS-6 125cc motor that puts out 8.2 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of torque with a CVT transmission. The company claims it has about 30 percent better acceleration and power than before. Fuel efficiency is a claimed 58 Kmpl.
Along with the newly updated engine, Yamaha has also added start-stop technology and an integrated starter generator. What this does is provide a seamless starting procedure without the cranking sound heard with regular starter motors. The starter generator charges the battery and also cranks the engine by spinning from a dead stop.
When the scooter is stationary, the motor cuts off. Just twisting the throttle brings it back to life, thereby saving on fuel. To prevent accidental starts, it now has a side stand cut-off, which prevents the scooter from being ridden if the side-stand is down.
It comes in four variants - including drum brake and disc brake models. The front wheel is a larger 12-inch model for better stability. Weight has been reduced to just 99 Kg from 103 Kg earlier as well. The 113 cc version of the scooter has been discontinued.
Design-wise the Fascino gets minor updates to the headlamp cowl and the tail-lamp assembly. The footboard is longer and wider now. It gets a combined braking system as a standard safety feature.
Along with the Fascino, Yamaha has also updated the Ray ZR and introduced a Street Rally version of the scooter. This too comes with the updated 125 cc motor.
The MT-15 naked sports commuter has also been updated to BS-6 technology and gets some minor styling updates with a new colour scheme. The Yamaha R15 V3, its sports bike, also gets an updated engine making it BS-6 compliant. It also features dual-channel ABS. Prices have been slightly revised, ranging between Rs 1,45,900 and Rs 1,47,300 ex-showroom.
