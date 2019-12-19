MG ZS EV & Hyundai Venue Score Top Points in Global Crash Tests
MG Motor will be launching its first electric car in India dubbed the MG ZS EV for which the company has started accepting bookings.
It seems that Christmas has come early for MG Motor as the MG ZS EV has secured a five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash test for frontal, frontal-offset, and side collision. This also means that the body of the vehicle has been rated as stable.
Also, FYI, the Australia-specced Hyundai Venue which was also launched in India in May has managed to grab a 4-star rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). Taking the above into consideration, the India-based Hyundai Venue should be able to score a 4-star in the Global NCAP test which the MG ZS EV has aced.
The European-spec ZS EV that was tested in the NCAP has similar specifications to the India-spec variant. It comes with a 44.5 kWh battery that's good for a range of 340 Km (ARAI certified). It has a 141 bhp motor that puts out 353 Nm of torque driving the front wheels.
It is equipped with a Type 2 charging socket and can be charged in multiple ways. A DC fast-charger would be able to juice it up to 80 percent in about 50 minutes.
A home fast-charger (7.4 kW), which MG will set up for you when you buy the ZS EV can fully charge it in under 7 hours from empty. And then there's the standard 15 amp socket, which can charge it slowly to full in about 19 hours.
