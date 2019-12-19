MG ZS EV & Hyundai Venue Score Top Points in Global Crash Tests

MG Motor will be launching its first electric car in India dubbed the MG ZS EV for which the company has started accepting bookings.

It seems that Christmas has come early for MG Motor as the MG ZS EV has secured a five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash test for frontal, frontal-offset, and side collision. This also means that the body of the vehicle has been rated as stable.

Also, FYI, the Australia-specced Hyundai Venue which was also launched in India in May has managed to grab a 4-star rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). Taking the above into consideration, the India-based Hyundai Venue should be able to score a 4-star in the Global NCAP test which the MG ZS EV has aced.