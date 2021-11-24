Royal Enfield Reveals SG650 Concept at EICMA: Check Details Here
Royal Enfield SG650 concept motorcycle is expected to be launched in few months.
Earlier this week, motorcycle company Royal Enfield revealed its all new SG650 concept at EICMA in Milan. It was unveiled on 120th anniversary of Royal Enfield.
The concept motorcycle is expected to be launched in few months. It is an addition to Royal Enfield's other 650cc bikes, i.e. Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
No official information is available about the price of Royal Enfield SG650.
Royal Enfield SG650: Design, Specifications and Features
The Royal Enfield SG650 concept is a retro inspired motorcycle which comes with a combination of modern and retro design and features.
Royal Enfield SG650 sports heritage-inspired aluminum polished body front, which comes along with round LED headlight. The bike will also come with LED daytime running light (DRL). At the back, it houses a round tail-light.
The RE logo is placed in blue on side of the fuel-tank. Moreover, the SG 650 comes with a wide-single seat which is wrapped in black leather. For comfortable riding, the bike will come with elevated handlebar and forward-set footpegs.
Royal Enfield SG650 engine will be same as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It churns out 47 bhp power and 52Nm torque. It will be combined with 6-speed gearbox.
Royal Enfield SG650 concept motorcycle's wheel rims will be paired with with integrated ABS, and dual front brake disks.
Moreover, customers can also expects same connectivity features in SG650 bike.
