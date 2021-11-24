Royal Enfield Reveals SG650 Concept at EICMA: Check Details Here

The Royal Enfield SG650 concept is a retro inspired motorcycle which comes with a combination of modern and retro design and features.

Royal Enfield SG650 sports heritage-inspired aluminum polished body front, which comes along with round LED headlight. The bike will also come with LED daytime running light (DRL). At the back, it houses a round tail-light.

The RE logo is placed in blue on side of the fuel-tank. Moreover, the SG 650 comes with a wide-single seat which is wrapped in black leather. For comfortable riding, the bike will come with elevated handlebar and forward-set footpegs.