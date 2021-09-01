ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Enfield 2021 Classic 350 Launched in India: Check Price and Features

Bookings for Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will begin at 6pm on Wednesday, 1 September.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374.</p></div>
Royal Enfield on Wednesday, 1 September, launched the next generation of its popular bike Classic 350. The Bullet-maker has made some significant updates in the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021: Price in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374 (ex-showroom price Chennai).

  • Redditch Series (Single Channel ABS): Rs 1,84,374

  • Signals Series (Double Channel ABS): Rs 2,04,367

  • Halcyon Series (Double Channel ABS): Rs 1,93,123

  • Dark Series (Double Channel ABS): Rs 2,11,465

  • Chrome Series (Double Channel ABS): Rs 2,15,118

Bookings for Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will begin at 6pm on Wednesday, 1 September.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021: Features/ Specifications

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will be available in 11 colour variants. They are

  • Redditch Sage Green

  • Redditch Grey

  • Chrome Red

  • Chrome Bronze

  • Signals Marsh Grey

  • Signals Desert Sand

  • Halcyon Green

  • Halcyon Black

  • Halcyon Blue

  • Dark Stealth Black

  • Gunmetal Grey

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 comes with a ‘J-platform’ 349cc engine, which is also used in Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It churns out 20.3hp and 27Nm torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, reported Autocar India.

The motorcycle comes with twin downtube chassis, which is also similar to Meteor 350. It uses a 300mm front disc brake and a 270mm rotor at the back with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield has also updated the instrument cluster of Classic 350 2021. It sports an analogue speedometer and an LCD that will help in navigation. Moreover, a USB port has also been mounted below the handlebars to help you charge your phone while travelling.

