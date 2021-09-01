Royal Enfield 2021 Classic 350 Launched in India: Check Price and Features

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 comes with a ‘J-platform’ 349cc engine, which is also used in Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It churns out 20.3hp and 27Nm torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, reported Autocar India.

The motorcycle comes with twin downtube chassis, which is also similar to Meteor 350. It uses a 300mm front disc brake and a 270mm rotor at the back with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield has also updated the instrument cluster of Classic 350 2021. It sports an analogue speedometer and an LCD that will help in navigation. Moreover, a USB port has also been mounted below the handlebars to help you charge your phone while travelling.