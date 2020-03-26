Ola Waives Lease Rentals For Drivers of Company-Owned Cabs

Ride-hailing major Ola is waiving lease rentals for driver-partners who operate vehicles owned by the company's subsidiary, Ola Fleet Technologies under its leasing programme.

"We can confirm that we are fully waiving away lease rentals, akin to an EMI (equated monthly instalment), for driver-partners who operate vehicles owned by Ola's subsidiary, Ola Fleet Technologies, under its leasing programme," Ola said in a statement.