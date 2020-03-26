Ola Waives Lease Rentals For Drivers of Company-Owned Cabs
Ride-hailing major Ola is waiving lease rentals for driver-partners who operate vehicles owned by the company's subsidiary, Ola Fleet Technologies under its leasing programme.
"We can confirm that we are fully waiving away lease rentals, akin to an EMI (equated monthly instalment), for driver-partners who operate vehicles owned by Ola's subsidiary, Ola Fleet Technologies, under its leasing programme," Ola said in a statement.
Under its leasing programme, Ola offers a long-term lease for a car against a deposit and a daily rental amount depending on the city and the car model.
With the 21-day lockdown across the country already, driver-partners were concerned about loss of livelihood and payments that they would have to make in the form of a leasing fee.
