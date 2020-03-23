Ola & Uber Suspend Services in Delhi Till 31 March Amid Lockdown

Yesterday, the centre had decided to lockdown 80 districts in the country which have been affected by the coronavirus. In an attempt to contain the spread it was agreed that it was essential for the movement of non-essential passenger transport to be curbed.

The government has announced at all city borders will remain sealed during the lockdown and only vehicles related to health, food, water, and power supply will be allowed to pass.

Also, 25 percent of the DTC buses will operate in order to assisted people related to essential services.