Ola & Uber Suspend Services in Delhi Till 31 March Amid Lockdown
The Delhi government has suspended all public transport including private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws from entering Delhi.
Ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber have suspended their services amid this lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people globally.
People will not be able to avail of these services as Delhi will be on lockdown starting from 6 am on 23 March till midnight on 31 March.
The companies which offer the most number of shared-ride mobility services in the capital have already suspended that particular services, however, the central government has deemed this as an emergency and both parties have been asked to shut down their services entirely.
At one end while Uber has announced a complete suspension of their services, Ola said it will still be enabling a “minimal network of vehicles to support essential services.”
Yesterday, the centre had decided to lockdown 80 districts in the country which have been affected by the coronavirus. In an attempt to contain the spread it was agreed that it was essential for the movement of non-essential passenger transport to be curbed.
The government has announced at all city borders will remain sealed during the lockdown and only vehicles related to health, food, water, and power supply will be allowed to pass.
Also, 25 percent of the DTC buses will operate in order to assisted people related to essential services.
